LIVE BLOG: Constant updates on Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is on track to hit the East Coast as a major storm later this week. It is looking more and more likely that the Carolinas will take a direct hit.
FOX8 will update this blog throughout the week to give you the latest on Hurricane Florence.
ALERT: Hurricane Florence is expected to impact N.C. beginning Friday, Sept. 14. High winds & heavy rain could cause dangerous conditions requiring evacuation and/or closure of state parks. If you already have a camping reservation & your campsite is closed, you will be notified.
— NC State Parks (@NCparks) September 10, 2018
This product relays both forecast confidence and probability of the earliest reasonable arrival time of Tropical Storm Force winds (39+ mph or higher). What does it mean? In essence, all preparations need to be done by bedtime on Wednesday night! #Florence https://t.co/2SQKH6G0vB pic.twitter.com/T9Suw3n1VY
— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 10, 2018
#FlorenceNC update:
– Florence will continue to strengthen over next 24 hrs
– Increasing risk of storm surge at coast & inland flooding from heavy rain
– Strong winds could down trees & cause power outages
– Dangerous surf conditions, including large swells & rip currents#ncwx pic.twitter.com/K9bAF3uQaj
— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 10, 2018
Hurricane #Florence this morning as seen from @Space_Station. A few moments later, #Isaac & the outer bands of #Helene were also visible. pic.twitter.com/WJQfS4au4m
— Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 10, 2018
.@Ragsdale_RHS moves its home football game with @NEGRamFB to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Expect more games to follow. #HSXtra
— Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraNR) September 10, 2018
Join me at 10AM for a Facebook LIVE after the @myfox8 Morning Show.
I am discussing Hurricane Florence.
— Katie Garner (@KatieGarnerTV) September 10, 2018
[650 AM] Here are the key messages about #Florence from the National Hurricane Center. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts inland into central North Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, in increasing. pic.twitter.com/b47ykMimLQ
— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 10, 2018
FOX8 will stream NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference at 11 a.m. here: https://myfox8.com/on-air/live-streaming-sc/
Bookmark and share the FOX8 hurricane tracker:
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
As we all keep an eye on Hurricane #Florence, now is the time to prepare. #KnowYourZone. Have a plan. Make it personal. You can do all this with the SC Emergency Manager mobile app: Apple App Store:https://t.co/fU9zIBU8mS
Google Play: https://t.co/621m1QR9sD#SCTweets pic.twitter.com/8kb5aaFTeW
— SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 10, 2018
Here is a better illustration of forecast rainfall through Sunday night. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/qHIDGU1icd
— 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) September 10, 2018