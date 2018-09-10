× Hurricane Florence causes rescheduling of many local high school football games

Hurricane Florence is already having an impact on high school football schedules across the state.

The FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy show will air on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 p.m. due to the rescheduled games.

The Greensboro News & Record reports these are the changes that area schools have made:

• Reagan (3-1) at No. 1 Page (4-0), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-1) at No. 2 Dudley (3-1), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• No. 2 Reidsville (4-0) at Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista (1-1), moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

• No. 9 Northwest Guilford (3-1) at No. 4 Southwest Guilford (4-0), moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

• Smith (1-3) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-1), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• No. 6 High Point Christian (4-0) at McMichael (1-2), moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Northeast Guilford (2-1) at No. 10 Ragsdale (2-2), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Andrews (1-2) at High Point Central (1-3), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Western Guilford (0-4) at Grimsley (1-3), moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at Atkins (0-4), moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rockingham County (0-3) at Bartlett Yancey (1-3) has not been rescheduled.