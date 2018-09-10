× Greensboro man collapses in police custody, dies at the hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man collapsed while in police custody and later died at the hospital, according to Greensboro police.

Marcus Deon Smith, 38, of Greensboro, died at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.

About an hour earlier, at 12:45 a.m., police found a “disoriented, suicidal” man running in and out of traffic on the 100 block of North Church Street.

While police were trying to transport Smith for a mental evaluation, Smith became “combative” and then collapsed.

EMS and offers provided aid and brought Smith to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not said why the man collapsed or died.

Greensboro police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Officers involved will be put on administrative duty in accordance with department policy.