Golden retriever serves as elected ‘mayor’ of California town

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Yes, a California town elected a dog as their mayor, KMIR reports.

Not only that, Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller II, known better as “Mayor Max,” has served for about five years so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

This unusual story began with Max’s uncle who shared the same name.

Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends sponsored the unincorporated town’s first ever mayoral election in 2012 with an all-animal ballot, according to the mayor’s website.

Max’s uncle Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller, who was also a golden retriever, ran for office with the help of human Chief of Staff Phyllis Mueller.

Max was one of 16 candidates on the ballot.

“In a voted election, 14 dogs and 2 cats ran, and we decided to have an election to raise money for the animal rescue, so you paid a dollar a vote and you were encouraged to vote a lot,” Mueller said to KMIR.

The first Mayor Max took the election by a landslide, but died only one year later in 2013.

With another election, the mantle passed to his nephew, Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller II, who was a puppy at the time.

“His role is to make the world a better place by conveying unconditional love and doing as many good deeds for others,” she said to KMIR.

Mueller, in her role as the Max’s chief of staff, helps run the Idyllwild mayor’s office and execute the dog’s vision.

Max and Mueller schmooze at community events and make daily public appearances along with the mayor’s deputies.

His deputies are also golden retrievers.

To keep up with the Idyllwild mayor and his antics, check out the mayor’s Facebook page.