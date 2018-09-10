Florence now a monster Category 4 hurricane; NC Gov. Cooper: ‘We are in the bull’s-eye’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Florence has become a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph as of noon Monday.

FOX8's Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center, gives more details in the video player above.

"I want everyone to treat this with a great deal of seriousness -- get prepared, and don't take this lightly," Garner said. "It's a big deal"

The hurricane is about 1,230 miles out from Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving west at about 13 mph.

The hurricane has been rapidly strengthening all morning. The latest minimum central pressure is 946 mb.

Florence is forecasted to remain an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" through Thursday, the day when it's expected to reach the East Coast. During a press conference Monday morning, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said his state is "in the bull's-eye" of the storm.

The center of the hurricane was forecast to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the southeastern coast of the US on Thursday as a Category 3 storm or higher, according to the hurricane center.

Large swells generated by Florence are already affecting Bermuda and portions of the East Coast and will continue this week, the hurricane center said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," the National Hurricane Center said.