First responders, emergency teams prep for possible storm impact in the Piedmont Triad

Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan spoke out on Monday urging people to prepare for the possible impacts of the storm.

"We've been told that it could be anywhere from four inches of rain to 20 inches of rain, so what type of urban flooding that could be we're really not sure yet,” Vaughan said. “I don't want to be an alarmist but like I said, ‘Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.’"

While people at home are getting ready, emergency teams are planning ahead.

Right now, Guilford County Emergency Management is keeping an eye out on the storm and is making sure all of its equipment is working properly.

The Greensboro Fire Department has crews on standby to get deployed to other parts of the state and Guilford County EMS will be upping staff as the storm gets closer.

In Forsyth County, emergency management met with more than 40 community partners Monday afternoon to create a plan for the hurricane potentially coming our way. It is getting ready for a possible impact here at home and across the state with crews, like their incident management team, prepping for a possible deployment.

Twenty people from Wake Forest Baptist hospital have plans to leave for Goldsboro Tuesday morning to set up a medical support shelter.

In Randolph County, emergency management is increasing their staff at the 911 and EMS center. Right now, it does not have plans to send crews to other parts of the state -- they want to make sure they have enough people here at home first.

In Alamance County, emergency management is also waiting to see the impacts here. Some of the departments it works with like EMS , fire and the health department are restructuring their staffing to make sure the maximum amount of people are working at the end of the week.

In Davidson County, emergency management did have some sort of weather briefing Monday afternoon. We are still waiting to get more details on what they have planned.