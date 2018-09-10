× Falling tree kills Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO — A woman is dead after a tree fell on her house early Sunday morning, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Erin Beebe, 30, of 3605 Brandywine Drive, was killed in her house about 1:50 a.m., said Ron Glenn, spokesman for Greensboro police.

She was in her bedroom at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenn said.

Her husband was also home and suffered minor injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to fall, Glenn said.