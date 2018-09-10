× Eden woman charged with murder of Mayodan man after 5-year investigation

The Mayodan Police Department has charged an Eden woman with first-degree murder of a Mayodan man.

Carrie Chitwood Wilson of Eden was arrested on Sept. 7.

Wilson is being charged with the murder of Daniel Wayne Turner, formerly of Mayodan.

The arrest was a result of a 5-year investigation by the Mayodan Police Department, with assistance from, local, state, and federal agencies.

No other details were released.