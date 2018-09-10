× After a fiery Davidson County crash, a man and a precious picture made it out alive

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County family is pleading to the community not to drink and drive after 22-year-old Cody Carlson was badly injured in a head on crash on Holloway Church Road in Davidson County on Aug. 27.

“Yes, he is alive thank God, but no one deserves to go through all of the pain that he`s going through,” Lisa Carlson, Cody’s mother, said.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two weeks in the hospital with broken bones from his head to his toes. Troopers charged the driver of the other car with DWI.

“He was going to go hang out with some friends and he was on his way home when it happened,” Carlson said.

A Highway Patrol accident report says a driver towing a jeep crossed the center line, hitting Cody’s Ford Ranger head on. Both cars caught fire.

“He had no time to stop, all he said he saw was headlights,” Cody’s father Scott said.

Lisa and Scott woke up to a call from the hospital the next morning. Right away they rushed to see their son.

“He’s all bloodied, he’s still got road rash, stuff in his hair. He smells like smoke,” Scott said.

Cory’s parents knew their son would have a long recovery process, with broken bones from Cody’s toes to his legs, ribs and more.

When they saw the car, they could not believe their son made it out alive.

“That’s God’s will. That car was burnt, crisp, black. The only thing left was a tire and a New York Yankees license plate,” he said.

There was something else left too, among the ashes, hanging on the fence was a picture of Jesus. Not just any picture, the same picture that’s been riding around with Cody since he started driving. It was his uncle’s, and Scott gave it to his son as a reminder to be safe.

“I said here, you’re just starting to drive now, here’s your copilot,” he said.

They say this shows there are bigger plans for Cody. And now they want to spread their message to others.

“It’s not hard to call Uber or get a taxi, or have a designated driver. There’s no need to be drinking and driving at all,” Lisa said.