× Police investigate homicide after man shot in Greensboro dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Greensboro.

Terrence Eugene Goins, 28, of Reidsville, was found with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Sellers Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. by officers responding to a shots fired call.

Goins was taken to a hospital and died, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The 4400 block of Sellers Avenue is between Romaine Street and Bernau Avenue.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.