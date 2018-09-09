× Police arrest man accused of shooting another man at Winston-Salem home after an argument

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring another man at a Winston-Salem home after an argument.

Chad Gleniaus Bohannan, 34, of Winston-Salem, allegedly shot and injured 37-year-old Jamal Perry Sr. at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1301 Byron Street.

Police said the suspect and victim had an argument and the suspect shot the victim and left in a sport utility vehicle.

Emergency responders found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. Authorities have not released his condition.

Bohannan was found at his home on Inwood Drive and arrested. He faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police have not released the suspect’s mugshot or said what his bond is.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or (336) 727-2800.