Mother's false Amber Alert related to 2-year-old son's death cost taxpayers at least $500,000

LARGO, Fla. — Officials said a mother’s false Amber Alert related to her 2-year-old son’s death has cost taxpayers at least $500,000.

WFTS reported that Charisse Stinson, 21, of Largo, Fla., is now facing another felony charge for lying to police officers.

Stinson made up an elaborate story that she and her son accepted a ride from a stranger, then the man named “Antwan” assaulted her and knocked her unconscious and kidnapped her son, Jordan Belliveau, according to police.

Stinson later said she hit her son “in a moment of frustration” knocking his head into a wall. Then she hid her son’s body in a wooded area.

Largo police said the lies not only cost them time in finding 2-year-old, Jordan, but cost taxpayers about half a million dollars.

Authorities spent more than 87 hours diving into ponds, combed through trash cans and looked over every inch of Stinson’s apartment.

“She was lying the whole time and she had the whole city on a wild goose chase,” Largo resident Cassandra Wright said while dropping off stuffed animals and other mementos to a growing memorial for Jordan Belliveau.

Largo police said 163 sworn law enforcement officers and at least 28 civilian staff members participated in the Amber Alert investigation.

He said the 15 agencies that helped assist with the Amber Alert were forced to decrease or even cease work on other cases for days as resources were redirected to the search.