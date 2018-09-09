× Man ‘appeared to be completely unaware’ that he was dragging dog behind truck in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – A man in South Carolina has been charged with animal cruelty after deputies said he dragged a dog behind a truck, apparently unintentionally.

The Island Packet reported that the driver was pulled over Friday night in Spartanburg County and appeared unaware that he was dragging the dog.

The driver become emotional and said his friend must have put the dog on a chain behind his truck as they worked at another location, according to the paper.

The dog died. Deputies said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs of alcohol. His name has not been released.

Environmental Enforcement plans to look into the possibility of additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.