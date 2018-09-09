× Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $5.99 on Monday because the Panthers won

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $5.99 on Monday because the Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut giant posted on social media that if the Panthers won they would offer the deal. The offer is good in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Panthers defeated the Cowboys in a 16-8 season-opener Monday evening from home at Bank of America Stadium.

The original glazed doughnuts will be on sale all day Monday for $5.99, according to the company. The regular price is $7.99.

The Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons next week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a game that airs on FOX.

Today’s plans? Grabbing a dozen Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts. Monday’s plans? Getting a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $5.99 after a @Panthers win! 🏈 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/I8MxUtWJ6q — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 7, 2018