Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Piedmont Monday as Hurricane Florence continues moving toward East Coast

The southeast United States need to be aware of Hurricane Florence as it continues to gain strength while moving toward the East Coast.

On the current projected path, a powerful Hurricane Florence could be near the North Carolina-South Carolina coast. Where the storm will make landfall is still up for debate.

It could move ashore Thursday or early Friday, or it could stall off the southeast coast.

On Monday, a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Piedmont.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s. The cold front will continue to slowly move across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Beginning on Thursday, our attention will turn toward Hurricane Florence.

If we follow the National Hurricane Forecast, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Our winds will begin to pick up on Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with strong winds will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday.

Our winds could be a little lighter on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Sunday.

Now is the time to begin thinking about preparing a hurricane kit. Have food and water on hand.

Think about how you would get by if you lost power for an extended period.

