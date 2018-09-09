Deputies looking for man accused of stealing cash drawer from register at Randolph County business

SOPHIA, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of robbing a Randolph County business by allegedly distracting the clerk and taking the money.

The suspect entered the Mountain View Market at 3712 Caraway Mountain Road shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday and dropped a glass bottle on the floor, according to deputies.

The clerk went to clean up the broken glass and the suspect allegedly went behind the counter and took the money drawer.

Deputies said the clerk then hit the suspect with a broom and chased him to his vehicle where a heavy-set woman was inside and covered her face.

The vehicle has been described as a light-colored minivan that may be missing a hubcap or has a spare tire on the right side. The passenger side of has molding along the front and rear door.

Anyone with any information can call 911.