Bigfoot Festival in North Carolina debuts to huge crowd after city proclaims Sasquatch its 'official animal'

MARION, N.C. — A new event kicked off in McDowell County Saturday: The Inaugural Western North Carolina Bigfoot Festival in Marion.

WLOS reported that a crowd turned out to check out over 90 vendors offering food, bigfoot-themed merchandise and more.

For the kids, there were inflatables and activities. Adults could enjoy the booths and a classic car show. And for all ages? The Bigfoot calling contest.

The city of Marion has proclaimed the elusive creature its “official animal” after a reported sighting last year.

There have even been several Bigfoot-related incidents in North Carolina.

A group reported the sighting in McDowell County in 2017. In 2015, a man claimed his pet Yorkie saved him from a Sasquatch in Henderson County.

A North Carolina woman even claims to have invented a spray that will attract Bigfoot. There’s also a Bigfoot museum in Littleton that documents the alleged sightings.