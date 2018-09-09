× 2 men charged with common law robbery after man pronounced dead outside Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have charged two people with common law robbery after a man was found unconscious and pronounced dead outside a Winston-Salem hotel.

Shaquan Ralph Carter, 28, and Corey Lovone Bethea, 29, both face charges of common law robbery, according to a Winston-Salem police press release issued on Sunday.

Darrell Ray Wolfe, 50, was found unconscious outside Traveler’s Inn at 5906 University Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to the scene to investigate a report of an unconscious man in the parking lot. Emergency workers pronounced Wolfe dead shortly after being called.

Wolfe was the victim of an assault immediately before his death, according to investigators.

Police have not said how he was allegedly assaulted or the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.