Woman sentenced for home invasion and brutal murder of 83-year-old grandmother who was set on fire

GREENVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the horrific death of an elderly woman who was beaten and burned in a home invasion.

The Newnan Times-Herald reported that Mina C. Ellery pleaded guilty in a Greenville, Ga. courthouse to the horrific murder of 83-year-old Dot Dow on Friday.

The crime happened on Aug. 4, 2016 when Ellery was 17 years old. The victim was beaten so badly that both her arms were broken, and then lighter fluid was poured on her back and she was set on fire. She died 13 days later.

Even though Ellery was sentenced to life in prison, she will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

She received a life sentence for the murder and 20-year sentences for armed robbery, home invasion and aggravated battery, according to the paper.