Third person charged after mayor, wife of small North Carolina town found dead at home

LEGGETT, N.C. — Two men and one woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of a small town mayor and his wife in Edgecombe County.

WTVD reported that Keith Earl Williams, 25 of Tarboro, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie Skelton.

A second person, Mitchell Brinson, 18, of Tarboro, is also charged with first-degree murder.

A third person, Dakeithia Nesha Andrews, 30, of Rocky Mount, was charged Saturday with conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon.

The couple was found dead during a welfare check Thursday evening at their home in the 7800 block of NC 33 NW in the tiny town of about five dozen people.

Michael Cloer of Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount was the Skeltons’ pastor for 15 years.

Cloer said Gary Skelton didn’t show up for a golf game Thursday morning so people got worried.

