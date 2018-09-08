Second person dies from injuries after ‘Fire Ball’ ride collapses at state fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A second person has died after a ride at the Ohio State Fair collapsed last year died on Friday.

WJW reported that 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert died Friday after having been in a long-term care facility in Geneva.

She was injured when one of the six gondolas on the Fire Ball ride at the fair broke loose.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was also killed. Seven others, including Jennifer Lambert, were hurt.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, ordered Fire Ball rides shut down worldwide after the tragedy.

KMG released a statement that said:

“It was determined that excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years. This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation.”