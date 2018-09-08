× Police looking for missing 18-year-old Charlotte woman who disappeared after recently visiting Myrtle Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old Charlotte woman who disappeared after recently visiting Myrtle Beach.

WBTV reported that 18-year-old Catherine “Catie” Alford last contacted her family on Sept. 1 and her phone stopped receiving messages the following day.

Alford had previously been in contact with her family on social media and had apparently been staying with friends since Aug. 19.

She was reported missing to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday and is currently listed on the department’s missing persons page.

Alford has been described as a 5’5” white female weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information can call Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at (704) 336-4978 or (704) 334-1600