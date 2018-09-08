Police looking for man accused of robbing bank in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Greensboro.

The suspect entered the Truliant Credit Union at 2914 S. Elm-Eugene St. at about 10 a.m. Saturday and took money, according to police.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt with a darker gray middle section on the back, red and black shorts and black sneakers. He is believed to be in his late-20s to early-30s.

Police have released surveillance images of him. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.