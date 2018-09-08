More arrests after another protest at site of ‘Silent Sam’ on UNC’s campus on Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Another protest ended with more arrests at the former site of the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

At least four people were arrested and an apparent smoke bomb was thrown in the crowd as dueling demonstrations took place at McCorkle Place on Saturday. There is no current word on their names or charges.

It was the third protest since the Confederate monument was toppled to the ground by protesters on Aug. 20.

At least 10 other protesters were arrested in the previous two protests, which both attracted hundreds of people to McCorkle Place on the school’s campus.

The school announced late last month that there is a “clear path” to move the statue from its place on the Chapel Hill campus.

Silent Sam was erected more than a century ago to remember the university students who fought in the Civil War. He is silent because he carries no ammunition and cannot fire a gun, according to the university.