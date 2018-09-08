× Man running for sheriff in North Carolina county accused of stalking woman and repeatedly going to her home

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A man running for sheriff in North Carolina has been arrested after being accused of stalking a woman.

WLOS reported that Tracey DeBruhl, 38, is charged with misdemeanor stalking and second-degree trespass. He went to a woman’s home repeatedly after being told to stay away, according to an arrest warrant.

DeBruhl is running for Buncombe County sheriff on the Libertarian ticket. He isn’t the only man running for sheriff in a North Carolina county who was recently arrested.

A man running as the Democratic candidate for sheriff of Caldwell County was recently arrested after officials said more than $6,000 worth of marijuana was found in a home.

In that case, Robert “Dusty ” Lewis Crump, 63, and his son and campaign manager, Will Dixon Crump, 30, were both charged with felonious possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felonious maintain a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.