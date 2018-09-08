Florence is generating waves and some of the rough surf is making it to the eastern United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane hunters are now flying missions into what is Tropical Storm Florence.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Florence is a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph and should become a hurricane Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

While Florence is still pretty far from any land areas, the storm is generating lots of waves and some of that rough surf is making it to the eastern United States.

Most of the beaches of North Carolina and South Carolina are looking at a high rip current risk on Sunday.

At one point, Florence was a major hurricane. But strong winds and dry air reduced the storm to tropical storm status.

But now the strong winds over Florence have relaxed and the storm is now increasing in strength.

By Monday afternoon, Florence could again be a major hurricane with winds more than 111 mph.

Tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph could begin blowing across coastal Carolina on Wednesday night, according to the current forecast.

On Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Florence could be very close to the southeast coast. Florence could be anywhere from the Carolinas to north Florida.

All interest along the southeast coast should continue to watch Florence.