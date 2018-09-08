Duluth Trading Co. opening in Greensboro will be the company’s debut in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duluth Trading Co. is opening a store at 5400 Hornaday Road, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
The store is expected to open this fall, according to Duluth’s website and will be the company’s debut in North Carolina.
The 30,508 square-foot building sits on 3 acres near the Interstate 40 and Guilford College Road interchange.
The building was formerly an hhgregg which closed last year along with hundreds of other stores, including one in Winston-Salem.
Duluth Trading Co. was founded in 1989 in Duluth, Minn., and specializes in durable work wear and innovative gear and accessories for outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts.
36.060062 -79.903984