Bill Daily, best known as Major Healey on 'I Dream of Jeannie,' dies at 91

SANTA FE, N.M. – Bill Daily, the actor who played Major Roger Healy in the 1960s comedy TV show “I Dream of Jeannie,” has died at age 91.

Variety.com reported that Daily died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M. His family announced the death three days later.

“He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be happy about everything,” said his son, J. Patrick Daily.

Daily was also known for playing commercial airline navigator Howard Borden on “The Bob Newhart Show.”

“He was one of the most positive people I ever knew and we’ll dearly miss him,” Newhart said.

Daily also appeared on several other TV appearances including “Bewitched,” “ALF,” “Love Boat,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Love, American Style.”