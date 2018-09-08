Authorities recommend hurricane/emergency kit as Florence could impact the Carolinas next week

Given the possible impact of Florence on North Carolina, now is a good time to update any emergency supplies and plans, according to the North Carolina Emergency Management.

An emergency kit is a group of items that your family may need in an emergency. ReadyNC.org has published an article of suggestions for the emergency kit, which include:

Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

Click here to visit ReadyNC.org for more details.

More and more, Florence is looking like a storm that may give the US East Coast problems as a potentially major hurricane next week.

Tropical Storm Florence, currently in the Atlantic about 1,500 miles from the coast, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday, and continue gaining power for days.

And computer models increasingly are showing it could be dangerously close to the United States late Thursday. The window for the storm to miss the US coast and turn harmlessly back to sea is closing, CNN forecasters said.

“It looks like now that (computer model) consensus really kind of puts it between Georgia and North Carolina,” though other states along the coast should watch as well, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said Saturday afternoon.

“If you live anywhere along the East Coast, you want to be paying attention, because even if you (aren’t at) the main landfall point, you’re still likely to have impacts,” including heavy rain and rip currents, she said.

North Carolina and South Carolina already are on alert. Their governors declared states of emergencies Friday and Saturday, respectively.

This isn’t just a coastal call to action. Inland residents should also have supplies ready.

If the power goes out, here’s what you’ll NOT have:

🔸air conditioning

🔸refrigeration

🔸cell phone service

🔸access to ATMs

🔸stoplights, streetlights

🔸WIFI/internet

🔸lights/TV https://t.co/7LmNvhZqWG — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) September 8, 2018