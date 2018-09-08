Authorities recommend hurricane/emergency kit as Florence could impact the Carolinas next week

Given the possible impact of Florence on North Carolina, now is a good time to update any emergency supplies and plans, according to the North Carolina Emergency Management.
An emergency kit is a group of items that your family may need in an emergency. ReadyNC.org has published an article of suggestions for the emergency kit, which include:
- Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days
- Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries
- Cell phone with charger
- First aid kit and first aid book
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Manual can opener for food
- Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel
- Wrench or pliers to turn off water
- Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies
- Extra house and car keys
- Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records
- Fire extinguisher
- Cash and change
- Books, games or cards
Click here to visit ReadyNC.org for more details.
More and more, Florence is looking like a storm that may give the US East Coast problems as a potentially major hurricane next week.
Tropical Storm Florence, currently in the Atlantic about 1,500 miles from the coast, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday, and continue gaining power for days.
And computer models increasingly are showing it could be dangerously close to the United States late Thursday. The window for the storm to miss the US coast and turn harmlessly back to sea is closing, CNN forecasters said.
“It looks like now that (computer model) consensus really kind of puts it between Georgia and North Carolina,” though other states along the coast should watch as well, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said Saturday afternoon.
“If you live anywhere along the East Coast, you want to be paying attention, because even if you (aren’t at) the main landfall point, you’re still likely to have impacts,” including heavy rain and rip currents, she said.
North Carolina and South Carolina already are on alert. Their governors declared states of emergencies Friday and Saturday, respectively.