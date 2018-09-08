× 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Greensboro sports bar

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting at a Greensboro bar early Saturday morning.

Jaylan Irvin Lassiter, 22, of Durham, died after being shot at Lucky 7 Sports Bar at 3407 West Gate City Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to WRAL.

Police were called to the bar in reference to gunshots being fired and found two victims who were both taken to the hospital.

Greensboro police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive in the shooting. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The other person who was shot has been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.