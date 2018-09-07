× YWCA Greenboro: We want your Nikes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — YWCA Greensboro says it wants your Nikes!

Nike’s recent decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans destroying their Nikes.

YWCA Greensboro said the shoes can be put to good use.

“The YWCA Greensboro is proudly accepting Nike shoes and apparel for the families in our Emergency Family Shelter and others in need in Greensboro. Instead of destroying these or any other new or gently used items please bring them to the YWCA Greensboro so that we can help those in need.”

“There are families, service members and individuals who are in need of these items especially going into cooler weather. Please bring your items to the YWCA Greensboro between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and we will make sure they get put to good use.”