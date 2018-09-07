× Winston-Salem man charged after crash kills Advance man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been charged after a crash on Peters Creek Parkway killed an Advance man.

Tyrone Dillard was charged Thursday with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, fail to yield the right of way and driving while license revoked.

Nathan Gray Hayes, 33, of Advance, was hospitalized after the crash, which happened on Aug. 23. On Aug. 26, he died as a result of those injuries.

At the time of the crash, Dillard, 29, of Winston-Salem, was traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway.

Hayes, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, was heading north on Peters Creek Parkway.

Dillard turned left to enter Parkway Plaza Shopping Center and collided into the motorcycle.

Hayes was taken to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Dillard was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and released.

Dillard is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. His court date is set for Sept. 27.