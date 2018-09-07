× Three 12-year-old students charged after guns brought to North Carolina middle school

MARSHVILLE, N.C. – Three children were arrested after authorities said a 12-year-old brought two loaded guns to a North Carolina middle school.

WJZY reported that the child allegedly brought a .380 handgun and a 9 mm handgun to East Union Middle School. The guns were seized on Wednesday.

The student brought the .380 handgun in exchange for a set of metallic knuckles, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The student who was taken into custody is also accused of giving another student the loaded 9 mm handgun to hold on to. That gun was recovered from a home on Friday.

The students face various charges including possession of a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm as a minor.