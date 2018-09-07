× SC salon boots out customers weighing over 250 pounds

CONWAY, S.C. — A South Carolina nail salon asked customers their weight and kicked them out if they weigh more than 250 pounds, according to The State.

A woman experienced the rigid policy first-hand on Aug. 31.

Amanda Wolfenbarger had been to the spa without incident twice before, but on her third visit she noticed something odd.

After an employee seated her, the employee then went to speak with another woman.

The worked said something to the customer. The customer then dropped “a few choice words,” according to Wolfenbarger’s account told to The State, and left.

Then the employee moved on to another woman, and again, after a brief comment, the customer left.

Finally, the employee made it to Wolfenbarger.

The employee asked how much she weighed, to which the Wolfenbarger answered, “None of your business.”

Wolfenbarger said the employee told her she was “too big” and would “break the chair,” before asking her to leave.

The worker then explained the policy and referred to a sign posted high up on a wall behind the entrance that states, “We are not accepting any person over 250 lb for pedicure service, sorry!”

Ultimately, Wolfenbarger was given the pedicure she came for despite never giving the employee an answer.

Wolfenbarger said her gripe was with the indiscreet treatment of customers and not the policy itself.

“It was very degrading, very humiliating,” she told The State.

WMBF reports the salon has since taken the sign down and made plans to put up a reworded one.

Salon owner Tina Bui said the weight limit is to make sure the chairs don’t break and “for customer safety.”

Despite an apology from Bui, Wolfenbarger doesn’t have plans to return.

“Treat your customers nicely, they are spending a lot of money,” she said to The State. “Everybody is not the same size, everybody is not in the same situation. Make an effort and be grateful for your clients.”