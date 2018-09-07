Rapper Post Malone’s Rolls Royce crashes in West Hollywood

#BREAKING Post Malone involved in crash in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/01iCttZnuC — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2018

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone was in a car collision early Friday morning, according to KNBC.

Beverly Hills police responded to the wreck at about 2:42 a.m. on Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

He was a passenger in his white Rolls Royce Wraith, driven by his assistant, when the collision happened.

No one was injured, but the Rolls Royce and a Kia, both involved, appeared to be total losses, KNBC reports.

When police arrived, they saw Post Malone’s car had crashed through a fence.

After facing his second travel terror in less than a month, the rapper appeared to be in good spirits.

Following the wreck, he joked in a Friday morning post on Twitter, “god must hate me lol.”

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Just a few weeks earlier, the rapper was on board when the tires of a plane blew out after takeoff, according to TMZ.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

Malone tweeted after the landing, thanking those who offered prayers.