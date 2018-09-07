Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller died on Friday from an apparent overdose, TMZ reports.

The 26-year-old rapper struggled with substance abuse after his breakup with with Ariana Grande, according to the entertainment news website.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was arrested in May for DUI and hit-and-run. His blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit.

In November 2011, Miller released his debut studio album Blue Slide Park. The album entered at number one on the Billboard 200.

Miller was supposed to start a tour next month.