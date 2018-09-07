Police identify man who was assaulted and found dead outside Winston-Salem hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have identified a man who died after being assaulted and was found unconscious in a Winston-Salem hotel parking lot.

Darrell Ray Wolfe, 50, was found unconscious outside Traveler’s Inn at 5906 University Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police were called to the scene to investigate a report of an unconscious man in the parking lot. Emergency workers pronounced Wolfe dead shortly after being called.

Wolfe was the victim of an assault immediately before his death, according to investigators.

Police have not said how he was allegedly assaulted and have not released any details about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.