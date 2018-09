Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Randolph County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The person was walking in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 when they were struck.

A portion of the I-74 between Exits 77 and 78 was shut down after the 2:30 a.m. collision.

The highway reopened by about 5:40 a.m.