Pedestrian killed on highway in Randolph County identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has released the identity of a pedestrian killed in an overnight crash in Randolph County.

Jason Daniel Dial, 37, of Thomasville, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 around 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was hit by a car, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Dial died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and a passenger in the car was not injured.

It is unclear why Dial was crossing the highway.

No charges are expected to be made.