P.J. Hairston, former NBA and Tar Heel player, facing assault on a female charge in Guilford County

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A warrant has been issued for P.J. Hairston, the former NBA and North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player.

Three misdemeanor charges were filed against Hairston on Monday, including assault on a female, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communications, according to Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.

The arrest warrants have not been served making details about the allegations that led to his charges unavailable to the public, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Hairston finished his sophomore season at UNC in 2013 and was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Miami Heat. He was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Shabazz Napier.