National Folk Festival officially kicks off in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s great music and plenty of fun in downtown Greensboro this weekend as the 78th annual National Folk Festival kicked off Friday.

More than 150,000 people are expected to show up this weekend.

The outdoor event will feature more than 300 of the nation’s finest traditional musicians, dancers, and craftspeople in performances, workshops, and demonstrations, plus children’s activities, savory southern and ethnic cuisines and craft brews, non-stop participatory dancing, storytelling, parades, and more.

The festival runs through Sunday.