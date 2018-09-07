Mobile library cafe offers internet access to areas of Alamance County without Wi-Fi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Nowadays, home internet access is just as important as the electricity that powers your television.

But Susana Goldman, associate director of operations for Alamance County Public Libraries, reminds that some areas of the Piedmont lack reliable internet service.

"The places that do have the internet are along the interstate," said Goldman. "North and south are just small little communities. Them getting internet is problematic."

In fact, a 2015 study said 31 percent of Alamance County doesn't have home internet. So, the public library looked for ways to bridge the digital divide.

A bookmobile with Wi-Fi was too expensive. Then they looked at their surplus cargo van.

"What if there is a way to wire it up to be a Wi-Fi mobile," said Goldman.

Turns out the old van still had a purpose. On the day we caught up with Goldman, the "Mobile Cafe" was near the corner of Highway 49 and Coble Mill Road in southern Alamance County.

Goldman turned on the Wi-Fi, opened the van door and unloaded the folding chairs and books.

And what's a cafe without drinks and snacks. After the setup, she waits for people to stop by.

"It feels wonderful to be able to reach people and to offer something little," Goldman said.

Moments later, Yolanda Nunez and her granddaughter arrived. To her family, the service Alamance County Public Libraries is offering is a big deal.

"Up here in Snow Camp, there's not any public libraries or anything like that," said Nunez.

The Wi-Fi signal from the van covers 300 feet. By bringing reliable internet service into rural communities, Goldman believes folks can get things done.

"That might help them do school work or enroll in classes, or just have some time on the internet," explained Goldman.

Nunez loves the convenience of the mobile cafe.

"It gives some of the kids a chance to grab some books or reading material is great," Nunez said. "I brought my granddaughter and she picked out a book."

The "Mobile Cafe" runs Monday through Thursday, stopping at one location each day. The mobile hotspot alternates between northern and southern Alamance County.

The schedule can be found here.