Mayor, wife of small North Carolina town found dead at home; man arrested

On Friday, an arrest was been made in their murder.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said that Keith Williams, 25, of Tarboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie.

According to the Associated Press, Jackie Skelton was a nurse at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, and didn’t show up to work Thursday. Deputies responded to the couple’s home for a welfare check and found their bodies.

They had both been shot.

Gary Skelton was in his second term as mayor of the eastern North Carolina town.

Williams has a lengthy record with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, and assault on a child, according to WITN.

No word yet on a motive for the killings.