Mayor, wife of small North Carolina town found dead at home; man arrested
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — An Edgecombe County mayor and his wife were found dead in their home Thursday, WITN reported.
On Friday, an arrest was been made in their murder.
Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said that Keith Williams, 25, of Tarboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie.
According to the Associated Press, Jackie Skelton was a nurse at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, and didn’t show up to work Thursday. Deputies responded to the couple’s home for a welfare check and found their bodies.
They had both been shot.
Gary Skelton was in his second term as mayor of the eastern North Carolina town.
Williams has a lengthy record with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, and assault on a child, according to WITN.
No word yet on a motive for the killings.