Man speaks out after being assaulted inside Gibsonville home while 10-year-old nephew was present

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – Three men were arrested and police are looking for another after a home invasion in Gibsonville left a man hurt and a child traumatized.

Harley Nar and his nephew were the victims of the invasion in the 200 block of Apple Street at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Nar said he left the state soon after he was attacked and robbed.

"I mean, I have my past, but I never hurt anyone in my entire life,” Harley said.

He and his nephew’s lives are forever changed after two masked men came into his home with guns, looking for money. Nar’s nephew was also in the house.

“The fact that someone would put a gun in a 10-year-old’s face and changed his whole look on life now is unacceptable,” Nar said.

Police said that the 10-year-old was not harmed, but badly traumatized. As far as Harley, he got pistol whipped.

Nar told FOX8 that when he found out who the suspects were, he recognized one of them.

“It’s a gentleman who we worked on his vehicle and his girlfriend’s vehicle at the shop,” said Harley.

He and his family own an auto shop in downtown Gibsonville.

“So that’s three people’s lives totally affected from this,” Nar said.

FOX8 caught up with one of Harley’s friends, who said he was at the house an hour before the break-in.

“Being a citizen of Gibsonville, I was kind of shocked because he is one of my closest friends and hearing that immediately ran to the house,” said Harley’s friend.

He said Harley lived in town just a few months and he doesn’t understand why anyone would do this.

“It makes you be more secure about your house and your family,” he said.

Gibsonville police said there’s still a lot of investigating to do.

“We’re looking for a vehicle described as a Mazda SUV, damage to the passenger side door. It’s going to grey to a light blue color,” said Detective TJ Monday of Gibsonville Police Department.

Authorities said finding the SUV could link to more suspects. If you have any information on the case or SUV, immediately call 911.