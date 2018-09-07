Major residential, commercial development planned for east Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, the United House of Prayer is expected to announce a major development project off East Market and Dudley streets.

The nearly 14-acre plot of land, in front of the church, has been unused for many years. Now, it could be home to more than 200 housing units, restaurants and a grocery store.

The project is being called “Downtown East.”

"It is really a huge deal,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “It is the largest private investment that this area has seen in a long time.”

The site is just a few minutes away from downtown Greensboro and is between the North Carolina A&T campus and the Bennett College campus.

People who live around there said they were most excited about a possible grocery store.

“I think it's going to be a significant help to the community, people that don't have transportation, they can actually just walk down,” Trina Rogers said.

Students on A&T’s campus are looking forward to having more options for places to eat and affordable housing. The units should be rented out at market rate.

“There are tons of people who want to live on campus or really close to campus but it has to be affordable,” Darian Ashley Lee said.

The only concern anyone FOX8 spoke with had was about possible traffic issues.

Right now, it is unclear when construction will begin. Vaughan said she heard the project was moving forward quickly -- it could be complete by the end of next year.