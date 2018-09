× I-85 southbound in Thomasville closes due to crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound in Thomasville was shut down Friday afternoon due to a crash.

It happened just north of the US 64 exit (mile marker 97) and caused two of the three lanes to close. Traffic was backed up almost all the way to the rest area.

All lanes were back open around 2 p.m. Friday.

Davidson County 911 confirms Aircare was called to the scene.

Here’s a better look at the scene: pic.twitter.com/VBCxRgJEJ0 — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) September 7, 2018