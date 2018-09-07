× Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Florence could threaten the East Coast by next week

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to approach the East Coast.

“While it’s still too early to know the storm’s path, we know we have to be prepared,” Gov. Cooper said, according to a press release. “During harvest, time is of the essence. Action today can avoid losses due to Florence.”

Cooper said he declared the State of Emergency and waived transportation rules to help farmers harvest and transport their crops more quickly.

Hurricane Florence has weakened some but will likely strengthen again into a major hurricane and could threaten the East Coast by next week.

On Wednesday, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds peaking at 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But increased wind shear over the open Atlantic — the hurricane is more than 1,700 miles from the East Coast — has weakened Florence to a Category 1 storm, with 80 mph winds as of 5 p.m. Thursday.