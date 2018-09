Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, you can help save gorillas, elephants and other endangered animals in Africa.

The North Carolina Zoo is hosting the a special event tomorrow called Saving Species Across Africa.

You can feed the giraffes for free and talk to keepers about the animals.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez why this event is so important to help animals all over the world.