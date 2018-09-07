× Duke removes controversial ‘KKK’ picture at Sanford School of Public Policy

DURHAM, NC — Duke University has removed what some called a controversial photograph from a permanent exhibit in the Sanford School of Public Policy, WTVD reports.

Dean Judith Kelley let staff and students know about the move this week in an email.

The photo, according to Kelley, was taken in Greensboro in 1963. It shows several KKK supporters holding a Confederate battle flag and KKK signs while interrupting a civil rights march.

this photograph was part of a permanent exhibit at @DukeSanford that went up in honor of Terry Sanford back in 2009. But it was taken down this week after concerns have been brought up by those who worked and went into the building. Your thoughts? #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/puveslGrln — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 6, 2018

“It is a powerful image and disturbing image and was selected by the curators to show the hostile context of the times during which Governor Sanford worked toward racial equality, though it does not depict an event or action in which he was in attendance,” Dean Kelley wrote.

The photograph was part of a permanent exhibit at the school honoring former North Carolina Governor and Duke President Terry Sanford. The pictures were put up in 2009.

There’s a permanent exhibit at @DukeSanford honoring the legacy of former @DukeU and gov terry sanford. But there’s one photo missing from this collection tonight. #ABC11 examines pic.twitter.com/9Yl20s3Tx8 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 7, 2018

The photograph has been replaced by a different image of Sanford himself.

Read more at WTVD.