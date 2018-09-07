Duke removes controversial ‘KKK’ picture at Sanford School of Public Policy
DURHAM, NC — Duke University has removed what some called a controversial photograph from a permanent exhibit in the Sanford School of Public Policy, WTVD reports.
Dean Judith Kelley let staff and students know about the move this week in an email.
The photo, according to Kelley, was taken in Greensboro in 1963. It shows several KKK supporters holding a Confederate battle flag and KKK signs while interrupting a civil rights march.
“It is a powerful image and disturbing image and was selected by the curators to show the hostile context of the times during which Governor Sanford worked toward racial equality, though it does not depict an event or action in which he was in attendance,” Dean Kelley wrote.
The photograph was part of a permanent exhibit at the school honoring former North Carolina Governor and Duke President Terry Sanford. The pictures were put up in 2009.
The photograph has been replaced by a different image of Sanford himself.