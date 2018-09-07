Dav Pilkey, author of the popular children’s book series ‘Captain Underpants,’ visits the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Dav Pilkey, the author of the super popular children’s book series “Captain Underpants,” spoke to students from seven Winston-Salem elementary schools Friday morning.

He’s one of 50 authors in town for the annual Bookmarks Festival.

There are free events all weekend, including a festival downtown on Saturday. After Pilkey’s talk with students, Shannon Smith had a chance to interview him.

She had not read many of his books, but her 9-year-old son has read them all. So Sam took over his mom’s job. Here’s their story.